A NEW Scots species conservation programme has produced 3D printed birds to encourage migrating terns to breed on Scottish sites.

Species on the Edge, the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Outer Hebrides Technology Department and RSPB Scotland have teamed up to create “Terning the Tide”.

The project aims to support declining populations of three tern species by protecting and enhancing established breeding colonies on beaches on islands and coastal areas.

As part of the measures adopted, 3D printed replicas of Arctic and little terns in white plastic are created, painted and then placed in the area of new nesting habitat.

Returning Arctic tern, common tern and little tern will see the 3D replicas as real birds and recognise it as a safe place to settle and breed.

“Terning the Tide” will help declining populations of terns to nest on Scottish coastal areas

The tern decoys will be used in several of the Species on the Edge areas: Islay and Tiree in Argyll and the Inner Hebridis, and the east coast of Sutherland.

Species on the Edge is a new partnership programme of eight nature conservation charities, which includes RSPB Scotland -part of the RSPB- the UK’s largest nature conservation charity.

The four-and-a-half-year programme is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fun, and is active across seven areas in Scotland to safeguard 37 priority species found along the country’s coast and islands.

Doug Rattray, from UHI Outer Hebrides says: “We were really happy to work with the RSPB on this project.

“It was a great opportunity for staff in our Engineering department to put our skills to good use in support of a good cause.

“With our 3D printers at UHI Outer Hebrides we can create prototypes, batch manufacture, make moulds and useful jigs and fixtures.

“All we need is a CAD model to work from, which our team can help you create using our computer-aided design (CAD) software.”

Fiona Strachan, Species on the Edge Programme Manager, comments: “We’re grateful to UHI Outer Hebrides for their help and support for Species in the Edge through making these decoy terns.

“Our team have been busy enhancing tern habitats in our project areas, so any help we can give the terns to find them is really important.”