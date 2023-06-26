Royal Navy submarine arrives in Plymouth for major refit

PREPARATION work has started on Royal Navy submarine HMS Victorious ahead of her planned major refit to ready her for future tasking.

The maintenance programme on the Vanguard-class submarine, taking place in a Devonport facility run by defence company Babcock, will sustain more than 1,000 jobs in the south west region.

The work will see the submarine modernised and improved to continue operational patrols into the 2030s.

The multi-million pound, long-term programme will involve 1,000 Babcock employees from those working directly on the submarine to others working in production, design, commissioning and the wider supply chain.

The maintenance work will see HMS Victorious prepared to continue operations until the replacement of the Vanguard-class Submarines in the early 2030s.

HMS Victorious’ arrival is in tandem with significant investment in the naval base’s facilities, creating additional jobs for people in the region.

As well as supporting the maintenance of existing and future classes of submarines, it will also enhance Devonport Dockyard’s ability to deliver major defence projects.

Brigadier Mike Tanner, commander of HMNB Devonport, said: “I am delighted to announce that the work has begun to prepare HMS Victorious as she commences her major refit.

“This activity will sustain jobs and key skills for the City of Plymouth and wider south-west region for the foreseeable future.”

Paul Watson, managing director of Babcock’s Devonport facility, added: “As part of the UK’s critical continuous at sea deterrent, HMS Victorious represents one of the most complicated pieces of engineering there is.

“Work on the vessel has started and the capability, knowledge and experience our people have gained through the delivery of similar projects supporting the Royal Navy fleet, along with new and innovative and collaborative approaches with our customer, means we are well prepared to deliver this important overhaul project.”

HMS Victorious and the rest of the Vanguard fleet are key components in the UK military’s longest operation – Operation Relentless.

Since 1969, at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine is maintaining the continuous at sea deterrent posture at all times, deterring the most extreme threats to the UK.

The Vanguard fleet will be replaced by the Dreadnought-class submarines from the early 2030s.