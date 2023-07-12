Timber business to plant 10k trees in replenishment bid

SUSTAINABLE timber business GMG Energy has announced that it will plant another 10,000 trees in a forest owned by the company in north-east Scotland.

The timber products specialist is doing this as part of their commitment to a minimal impact on the environment and the natural world.

The latest enhancement of their timber reserves is part of an ongoing resource replenishment programme which is based on the industry standard of one-for-one.

The company has substantially exceeded that target in most recent years, planting a surplus of trees in comparison to those taken for their GMG’s business pursuits.

The new planting will take place on 400 acres of softwood-planted land at Quintfall Forest, towards the east coast south of John O’Groats.

GMG Energy purchased this forest early last year to protect future supply and increase its resilience to market shocks.

It will be overseen by forestry consultant Donald McClelland, from Caithness, who will assemble a team to undertake the planting and will then manage the growth and wellbeing of the crop until maturity after 35 years.

The company, which has a turnover in the region of £2m, has also installed a high-tech preservation tank.

This will provide treated and stress-tested timber products for local concerns which previously had to source supply from much further afield.

Malcolm Morrison, Director of GMG Energy, said: “We are committed to replacing every log of timber that we use in our sawmill, biomass and timber products facility in the Strath of Halladale in Sutherland and this latest tranche of planting maintains that momentum.

“We are also dramatically reducing our reliance on diesel fuels with the recent installation of a solar array of more than 100 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the main production facility at the plant.

“Quintfall is just over 20 miles from our base of operation at Bighouse Farm,

“It will not add to the road miles burden and planting there will chime with our wish to invest locally and provide a reliable resource for other local companies.”