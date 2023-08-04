A STUDENT has shared the hilarious email he received back from his professor after sending in a thesis with a mortifying typing error.

Oliver Carter revealed last week that he had sent in his whopping 30,000-word assignment complete with an array of notes and revisions made by himself.

However, the University of Oxford student forgot that he had shortened several words to save space and time – including abbreviating the word “analogy” to “anal”.

Hilarious footage shows Oliver, from London, getting ready for the day as he explains the aftermath of his gaffe, and the comment he received from his bemused professor.

Left red-faced, Oliver can be seen getting dressed as he says: “Nah. Chop my body up into pieces and throw me in a sewer.”

The on-screen text reads: “The worst email I’ve ever received from my Oxford law professor”.

He continues: “I am absolutely mortified. I just woke up to quite literally the worst email I have ever received.

“Pro tip for literally any student. When you’re doing a big essay or write-up, you’re going to start abbreviating some words. Under no circumstances do you abbreviate ‘analysis’ to ‘anal’.”

The student continues to ready himself for the day as he explains: “I recently got into this hilarious habit, which is fine when you are the only one reading your notes.

“Unfortunately, it became so ingrained and normalised in my head that I fully sent my 30,000-word thesis draft to my professor and the comments just read ‘anal?’.

“‘Needs more anal’. ‘Is this anal good?'”

The clip then cuts to multiple innocent comments listed on the shared thesis document, where Oliver has asked for advice on the draft – not realising the comedic double meaning to them.

Adding to the humour, the professor appears to remain professional with their reply email, using an undertone to suggest a cheeky jest behind them.

Oliver says: “So, I just got an email back from my professor saying, ‘Dear Oliver, thanks for sending that through. I’m just reading it now.

“‘I’m going through the comments and I’m not quite sure what needs more anal means. Please advise.’”

The camera zooms out from Oliver’s face as the mortified student says: “How am I meant to finish my degree under these conditions?”

Oliver took to social media to share the video last week, writing: “That email will forever haunt my dreams.”

The clip has since received over 38,700 likes and more than 230 comments from users left in stitches by Oliver’s unfortunate blunder.

One user joked: “To be fair, I would just walk into the woods and never be seen again.”

Another said: “No worries, you made your professor’s day.”

A third commented: “So, what school are you transferring to?”

A fourth added: “We shorten client to ‘clt’ and the number of times I’ve missed the ‘i’ and sent it to insurance.”