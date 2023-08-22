INDEPENDENT Scottish firm of chartered surveyors DM Hall is to incorporate the branding of its rural property specialist arm, Baird Lumsden, with that of DM Hall.

DM Hall’s Managing Partner, John McHugh, said: “We have recently signed a contract with a web design agency to improve our website which will better serve both the business, and most importantly, our clients.

“Part of that discussion involved a review of where we presently sit with, effectively, two websites, being the main DM Hall website and another branded Baird Lumsden.

“Following a review…the Baird Lumsden designation will disappear, and all services offered by the firm will be detailed and described in the latest version of the DM Hall website.

The Bridge of Allan-based rural property brand Baird Lumsden will be subsumed into the DM Hall branding, says the firm’s managing partner John McHugh

“From early autumn, the Baird Lumsden brand will no longer be used on office signage, marketing materials or sale boards,” John added.

“Our rural division is fully supportive of the changes proposed and it is believed that being fully under the umbrella of the main DM Hall branding will bring a range of added benefits.

“We will firmly remain in Bridge of Allan with newly branded premises and will continue to offer a broad spectrum of property related services to the rural market .”

DM Hall has offices across Scotland and earlier this summer expanded into the North of England with the acquisition of Hyde Harrington, a firm of Chartered Surveyors based in Carlisle and Kendal.