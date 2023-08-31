Scotland all set for first Popeyes with opening date announced

SCOTLAND is all set to welcome its first Popeyes restaurant in Barrhead, with an opening date finally announced.

Renowned in the US for its Chicken Sandwich that ‘broke the internet’, the new Glasgow restaurant will offer the brand’s full mouth-watering menu, including the much-loved Signature Louisiana Chicken.

And now, Scotland’s first Popeyes restaurant will open its doors at 11am on Monday 18 September.

Those first in the queue for the restaurant and the Drive-Thru on Monday 18 will win free chicken sandwiches for a year.

The new Popeyes will be located at Barrhead Retail Park, marking the brand’s 12th UK opening in 2023.

A classic Popeyes restaurant and Driv-Thru

Earlier this week customers at the Cardiff Bay Drive-Thru queued for 16 hours.

The new Barrhead eatery is expected to be equally popular, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to be in with a chance of winning exclusive prizes.

As well as wraps, tenders, wings and gravy biscuits, the restaurant will also serve its brand-new breakfast menu from 8am to 11am each day.

Popeyes® first UK Drive-Thru broke records earlier this year, with its launch in Rotherham becoming its busiest launch globally.

The restaurant is set to pull out all the stops to showcase its Southern hospitality as it brings a taste of Louisiana to Barrhead.

Popeyes® UK has announced huge giveaways, with the first 3 pedestrians and drivers to win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year.

Additionally, the first 25 customers in both the Drive-Thru and dine in queue will be rewarded with a free sandwich and exclusive Drive-Thru merchandise.

To celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, Popeyes® UK will be offering free breakfast muffins to the first 25 cars in the queue on Tuesday 19th September.

Breakfast will start at 8am, and will include the Big Breakfast Roll, Cajun hash browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance of winning a famous Chicken Sandwich at the new venue by signing up here.