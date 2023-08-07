Scots restaurant week gets underway with record entrants

SCOTS foodies are preparing for a two-week gastronomic trip around the world as the latest Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets underway today.

This Aberdeen Restaurant Week is the biggest yet with the highest ever number of venues taking part.

From Monday, August 7 until Sunday, August 20, a total of 59 places are taking part in the event and will run special offers for customers to enjoy fine food at affordable prices.

Guests visiting the participating restaurants, bars and cafes the chance to sample foods from around the world without leaving the Silver City.

Culinary delights from countries such as India, Cuba and Thailand will be available.

European cuisines on offer include Italian, Dutch, Spanish and Scottish dishes, while those wishing to venture further afield in their culinary tastes can sample delights from including India, Cuba and Thailand.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre BID, Aberdeen Restaurant Week, which began in 2017, gives local cafes, restaurants and bars a platform to promote their food and drink offering while driving footfall into the city.

This summer’s line-up includes The Atrium and The Spiritualist, which have both reported an increase in bookings for the period covered by Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Ryan Clark, co-owner of The Atrium, on Chapel Street, said: “We are taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week for the first time and have been delighted with the amount of interest it has generated.

“We have an unprecedented level of advance bookings for Aberdeen Restaurant Week with over 100 reservations already booked in to try our £20 menu.

“We focus on delivering a special dining experience with an emphasis on Scottish cuisine, taking care to use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

“Over the Aberdeen Restaurant Week fortnight, we are offering a three-course menu for £20 which includes firm favourites such as Cullen skink, fish and chips and sticky toffee pudding.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This summer’s event is the biggest yet and we are delighted to have firm favourites returning to take part alongside venues which have signed up for the first time.

“We’re sure that diners will be delighted with the vast array of cuisines on offer throughout the fortnight.

“We would encourage anyone coming into the city to enjoy the delights of Aberdeen Restaurant Week to make the most of the opportunity to spend time in the city.

“Whether that’s visiting the local shops near the restaurants and cafes or finding the time to take in the latest additions to our vibrant street art scene.”

Aberdeen Inspired was established to attract, sustain and boost investment in Aberdeen’s city centre for the benefit of its levy payers and all those who live, work, shop and visit there.