NATIONAL Lottery winners from across Scotland have gathered together to open a new playhouse in Dundee for disabled children.

Yesterday marked the grand opening of the facility, where the lucky lottery winners joined the children at The Yard.

The winners spent two days earlier this year building, painting and furnishing the playhouse, and curating a wildlife-inspired theme.

Hundreds of children use The Yard every week, and its revival was celebrated on Sunday with wildlife-themed costumes.

The previous playhouse was vandalised, but the grand opening celebrated its wildlife-themed revival

The charity’s original playhouse mimicked a gingerbread house and was built and gifted by National Lottery winners six years ago.

Early this year the gingerbread playhouse was vandalised, but as soon as the team of Scottish National Lottery winners found out what had happened, they immediately rushed together to organise a rebuild.

The Yard provides a safe place for children with disabilities to experience exciting indoor and outdoor play.

The project has previously secured more than £24,000 in National Lottery funding for its three play centres based in Edinburgh, Dundee and Fife.

Jim and Pam Forbes, from Tayport, who won £655,838 on EuroMillions in September 2017, were among the winners who helped to create the new playhouse.

Jim said, “It was absolutely fabulous to be able to attend the official opening of the new wildlife-themed playhouse – especially after everything which The Yard has been through.

“Being able to step in and help with other kind-hearted National Lottery winners has meant the world to us – seeing the smiles on the faces of all of the children today was a very special golden moment.

“We wish all of them many hours, days and years of playtime fun.”

Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager at The Yard, added, “It is a day we will never forget.

“Our world literally fell apart after vandals struck and never did we ever believe we would get to where we are today.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has rallied and supported us – and in particular all of the huge-hearted National Lottery winners from across Scotland.”

Joining Jim and Pam at the opening, were: Brian and Ann Sharp, from Musselburgh, who won £2m in 2010; Sheila and Duncan Davidson, from Alford, who won £4.5m in 2012; Ray Storey, from Dundee, who won £1.5m in 2015; Bill and Fiona McKenna, from Dunbartonshire, who won £1.2m in 2012; Barry and Roberta Little, from Dumfries, who won £1m in 2013 and Libby Elliot, from Fife, who won £2.1m in 2012.