A CRETAN resort has stunned many after offering its unique culinary experience to tourists and residents alike – including wine tasting inside a cave and taste-testing cigars.

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay, in Crete, has opened its arms to British tourists give visitors a true culinary experience in Mediterranean-style.

Pictured: The wine tasting experience. (C) Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

Boasting ten exceptional bars and eateries, Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay has something to satisfy every traveller’s needs.

This includes two private beaches and a Cretan oasis of infinity pools overlooking the Aegean ocean.

However, one of the resort’s key features is Spilia- an exclusive Wine and Cigar Tasting experience.

The experience takes place in an enchanting natural cave that has been transformed to create an intimate and organic-feeling dining space.

The natural cave also provides the ultimate date night experience, giving visitors a break from the everyday and a place to indulge in tantalising dishes.

Spilia offers all visitors the finest wines and champagnes with their savoury menu, perfectly paired with premium Belgian chocolate varieties and a truly remarkable ambiance.

Guests will also have the choice between private boat tours from the hotel’s own marina or the chance to indulge in one of the oldest professions in Greece, fishing, while sailing on a traditional boat Kaiki boat.

Guests are invited to partake in this unique Kaiki experience, providing guests with a delicious dose of adventure.

Whilst drinking in Crete’s costal charm, guests can jump aboard a traditional Grecian boat and fish for their very own meal, cooked to perfection by highly esteemed chefs.

The mouthwatering fresh dishes can then be enjoyed on the boat in a gentle, peaceful ambiance.

From cocktails to Cretan cookery, Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay’s gastronomic experiences are nothing short of extraordinary.

Guests can savour the freshest locally sourced ingredients, enjoy dining in the most unique settings, and experience the epitome of relaxation with poolside wining and dining.

When paired with the breathtaking views of Crete, the culinary excellence of the Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay resort is truly unforgettable.