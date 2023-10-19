A SCOTS company has made plans to create more sales and operations throughout the Western Hemisphere in an attempt to strengthen the business.

Coretrax, the global leader in oil and gas well integrity and production optimisation, has made two key appointments in order to strengthen its sales and operations team as the business experiences continued growth across Europe and the US.

James MacLachlan, Western Hemisphere Operations Manager.

James MacLachlan joins the company as Western Hemisphere operations manager while Cherish Sims has been promoted to Western Hemisphere sales manager.

Both appointments will be based at Coretrax’s premises in Aberdeen.

Bringing more than 16 years’ oil and gas experience to Coretrax, James joins the business from Performance Drilling where he was most recently in the role of drilling supervisor.

Prior to this, he spent 12 years at Seadrill, where he held various drilling positions, engaging closely with clients and offshore crews to increase operational performance.

In his new role, James will be responsible for leading Coretrax’s Western Hemisphere operational strategy, ensuring best practices are adopted, while supporting the company’s’ continued expansion.

Cherish joined Coretrax more than 10 years ago and has held several positions including senior operations coordinator and operations manager.

In this new role, she will combine her extensive well integrity and optimisation experience and strong industry network to drive new and existing business across Coretrax’s operations.

As Western Hemisphere sales manager, Cherish will be responsible for developing and implementing a strong sales strategy.

In addition to this, Cherish will also have a key focus on product expansion into new markets across the hemisphere.

Coretrax’s CEO, John Fraser, said: “We have experienced sustained growth across our global operations and as business demand increases across our UK, Europe and US operations, these latest appointments will be invaluable to our long-term strategic ambitions.

“Cherish and James bring a wealth of industry experience to Coretrax and as we continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and technology applications, they will be instrumental to our future success.”

These appointments follow a successful 12-month period of growth for the company, during which Coretrax’s headcount rose by 20% to 300 people.

“The company is now looking to expand even further with another strategic push in recruitment planned for the rest of the year, including 12 new European-based posts and six US-based roles.