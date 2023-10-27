A BRIT has claimed he may have spotted a UFO after he and his wife noticed a ring of lights hovering in the clouds above their home.

Terry Gridley had been watching television in his living room on Saturday when his wife suddenly called him to check on a strange anomaly that was happening outside.

The 62-year-old retiree from Orpington, London was left stunned when he looked up and saw a string of lights in the sky that he couldn’t find any explanation for.

Grabbing the opportunity, Terry caught footage of the moving lights on his iPhone, later taking to social media for answers.

The shocking footage shows a shadowed garden at night as Terry and his wife can be heard discussing the strange looking grey sky above, which is laden with eight white blobs.

The blobs, which seem to be lights in the sky, can be seen moving around in the clouds as Terry’s wife advises that they watch the lights until they disappear.

Terry replies to his wife: “If they were flashlights, there wouldn’t be loads of them, would there?”

His wife can be heard in the background, making suggestions as to what the objects lining the sky could be.

She says: “It’s strange, isn’t it?”

The blobs then appear to immerse themselves into one another, leaving six visible as Terry says: “They’re moving, aren’t they?”

His wife then counts the blobs as she concludes that there are eight of them again before the camera zooms out again as the blobs appear to become two big shapes in the sky.

They can then be finally seen joining together as one before splitting once more into three.

Writing in a post on Saturday, Terry said: “Just filmed these lights in my back garden in Kent.”

Terry is still unsure as to what the strange sighting really was. (C) Terry Gridley.

The post received hundreds of likes and comments as many UFO fanatics shared their thoughts.

One person wrote: “I’ve seen a few videos of these lights from last night. Very interesting.

“Can we rule out the stadium, which is apparently close to here?”

Another said: “Extremely interesting, Terry!

“If these were static images/photos then my first assumption would be that they were lights from a window reflection in front of the camera but after watching the video, it’s quite apparent these are something else.

“If these were of terrestrial origin, the only thing I can think of would be some sort of high-powered, ground-based spotlights hitting the clouds.

Is there a body of water in that direction such as a river or lake?”

A third commented: “I saw these, but they were all blue lights. There were millions of them. Really weird – definitely wasn’t planes or satellites or anything.

“Really strange but I know that’s a one-time thing I’m going see in my life.”

A fourth added: “I spy a giant alien, side on, watching on, in the clouds.”

Speaking to Terry today, he said: “I was watching Match of the Day when my wife called me to look out the back door to observe some strange lights.

“I took four short videos of the objects. They disappeared after around 20 minutes.

“My wife had been watching them for a few minutes before I responded to her shouting.

“I’ve no idea [what they were]. The favourite would be searchlights from London, although no beams from the floor were observed.

“If not that, then who knows? My wife just thinks it was weird, she is a sceptic anyway.”