Scotland takes feminist approach to international relations

SCOTLAND has become the first nation in the UK to adopt a feminist approach to its international relations.

The publication of a new paper today by Europe and International Development Minister Christina McKelvie, ‘Taking a Feminist Approach to International Relations’ (FAIR), sets out the Scottish Government’s commitment to the cause.

The aim of FAIR is to address inequalities like poverty and access to education for women in various countries.

The concept of feminist foreign policy was introduced in 2014 by Sweden Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash

It also aims to focus on understanding and addressing the root causes of those issues and shared global challenges such as conflict, climate change and environmental damage.

The policy sets out that the Scottish Government will continue to strive to give those most affected by these challenges a platform to speak for themselves, and to influence and make decisions.

The paper commits ensure Scottish Government funding is allocated in line with feminist principles, and to support women’s organisations, feminist networks and other grassroots movements to influence decision-making and participation in all levels of government.

In its 2021-22 Programme for Government, the Scottish Government committed to developing a feminist approach to foreign policy following a manifesto commitment.

Ms McKelvie said: “The global challenges we all face today – climate change, pandemics, conflict – are a reminder that what happens in the Global North impacts the predominantly less-developed countries of the Global South, and vice versa.

“We know these challenges affect women, girls and marginalised groups more than they do others. This can be seen in poverty, gender-based violence and barriers to accessing education.

“That’s why Scotland is taking a leadership role in tackling these global and widespread inequalities in line with our commitment to good global citizenship to push for a fairer and more equal world.

“In this paper, we are committing to an international approach that ensures our efforts to address these issues abroad are in keeping with our efforts to address them here at home – whether that is through Scotland’s efforts in international development, trade, climate justice or peace and security.”

Ms McKelvie will speak to the paper while in attendance at the Reykjavik Global Forum on 13 – 14 November.