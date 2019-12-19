Pregnant mum horrified to bite into Aldi chicken salad and discover “jellified pink flesh” that left her fearful for unborn child

A PREGNANT Aldi customer was horrified to bite into cooked chicken and discover “jellified raw pink” flesh she fears could have given her food poisoning.

Lacey Trout was worried after eating bits of “raw chicken” in her salad that it could have an impact on her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old, who is 22 weeks pregnant, bought the Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad for her lunch on Sunday for £1.89.

Lacey from Sandiacre, Derbyshire, ate half of the salad for her lunch that was made with Caesar dressing salad, salt and pepper croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano shavings before realising it wasn’t properly cooked.

She posted pictures of the chicken with the caption: “Well Aldi thanks for trying to give a pregnant lady food poisoning.

“I got the ready made up Caesar Salad for my lunch today and half way in managed to bite into this jellyfied raw pink chicken.”

Speaking today, Lacey said: “I felt sick. I am pregnant so I was worried as I had already eaten half of it.

“I put it in my mouth not knowing and it felt like jelly. I pulled it out and it was raw and pink. It just made me feel a little sick at the thought. I feel okay today. I also did have a stomach ache the other night. Hoping I didn’t eat too much.

“I’ve always shopped at Aldi but this was the first time at that store and buying a ready made salad. I am definitely put off. I’d probably still shop there but not buy that product again or be aware of anything premade.

“Aldi offered me to go get a refund to begin with. I said I was going to take it to trading standards and they offered a £10 voucher to apologise.”

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We have apologised to Ms Trout that our usual high standards were not met on this rare occasion.

“Our supplier has robust systems in place to ensure that this product is fully cooked and safe to eat.”

An Aldi insiders said tests on the meat suggested that, while discoloured, it was still safe to eat.

Food poisoning can be particularly dangerous for expecting mothers as it can have an effect on the fetus, even leading to it being stillborn or a miscarriage, according to the NHS.