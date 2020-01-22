Jake Mulraney transfer to Atlanta United imminent as Hearts winger jets out to chase American dream

HEARTS winger Jake Mulraney has travelled to the U.S. to complete his dream switch to Atlanta United.

The clubs have thrashed out a fee for the Irishman and the former Inverness flyer has verbally agreed a contract.

While the rest of the Jambos squad were preparing to face Ross County in Dingwall, Mulraney jetted out to the States on Wednesday to carry out the formalities of the transfer.

He will work under Netherlands legend Frank de Boer with the 2018 title winners, with the move expected to be officially announced on Thursday.

Mulraney’s departure has been a whirlwind one, given he only signed an extended contract until the summer of 2022 last July after impressing ex-boss Craig Levein.

However, he was swiftly deemed surplus to requirements by Stendel and will leave the club after making 52 appearances in 18 months, scoring two goals.

Mulraney, who also enjoyed 64 outings for Inverness prior to joining Hearts, is unlikely to be the last player to head for the exit door this month, with Craig Wighton’s loan move to Arbroath also imminent.