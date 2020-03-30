Man lets off smoke bomb from bedroom window to celebrate win on football video game

HILARIOUS photos show how a football fan set off a smoke bomb outside his bedroom window following a win on football video game.

Jamie Towers from Ayr enjoyed the jubilant celebrations following his huge win on virtual game, Football Manager.

20-year-old Jamie won the simulation league with Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical yesterday (THUR) and did not keep his celebrations to a minimum.

Photos show Jamie hanging out from his bedroom window, holding the smoke bomb which lets off a Hamilton-red smoke.

The ecstatic car parts advisor took to social media to share the moment.

He posted snaps of the smoke bomb with the caption:”Day 14 without football, Just won the league on football manager.”

Jamie’s post has delighted fellow football fans.

@KeiranJlynch1 commented: “Congratulations when’s the draw for Europe? Let me know who you get.”

@RNewall2 commented: “This is mega.”

@shnolly1 commented: “ If my Arsenal team finish top I’ll be doing the same!”

@brandon28390137 commented: “Could see me doing this if I win it with Everton.”

Speaking today, Jamie said: “I was playing as Hamilton Accies in Scotland, I’m a big fan of them.

“I won the league with them in my second year in charge and set it off for a laugh and my wee brother took the pictures.

“My dad found it funny, but mum went mental at me.

“They [smoke bomb] go off for just around a minute, she just called me an idiot but laughed at the end.

“I’ve not missed one Hamilton game in two years so planning on keeping the recorded going when the football is back.

Football Manager is a video game that sees players take on fictional managerial roles with online versions of football teams from across the world.

The aim is to have the most successful season possible with your chosen team, winning as many league titles as you can.

In real life, Hamilton Academical are currently placed 11th in the current league standings.