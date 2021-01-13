A SCOTTISH property firm has announced its latest appointment of a new Managing Director.

Simpson & Marwick have appointed experienced businessman Malcolm Cannon who will take up the new role as Managing Director Property Services with the firm.

Mr Cannon, 58, says he is relishing the opportunity to deliver the next stage of success for residential property, estate agency and conveyancing.

Mr Malcolm said: “What a privilege it will be to be part of a name like Simpson & Marwick. Highly-respected in the property market and with a committed and experienced staff, it has the opportunity and ambition to expand geographically and through its range of customer services.

“The scale and infrequency of the transaction makes selling a house different from any other personal business, and it is vital that every customer feels reassured by the experts handling their affairs.

“Clients expect a different relationship nowadays, and we will use state-of-the-art technology to engage better throughout the sales and purchasing journey while keeping our sellers and buyers better-informed.”

Rob Aberdein, Managing Partner of Simpson & Marwick said Malcolm’s appointment was a major step in its planned development.

Mr Aberdein said: “In the Scottish business community Malcolm is widely recognised as an effective change agent. He has worked in five different sectors, including food and drink, the legal sector, fashion, property, and sports, and has held CEO roles in four of these.

“His credentials are unrivalled and those are the skills he will bring to helping us successfully navigate the changes which are coming to the residential property market.

Malcolm Cannon’s most recent role was as National Director for the Institute of Directors Scotland, where he oversaw a complete restructure of the 115-year-old institution.

Mr Cannon was previously the CEO of Scottish Cricket for four years as well as having four years as CEO of ESPC.

Mr Cannon is known for one of his successes for wellington boot maker, Hunter.

With a small budget Mr Cannon was said to able to reposition it from a functional product worn either on farms or while fishing, to a high street fashion brand of today.

Simpson & Marwick Chairman, Richard Loudon added “We have a very talented team in place and they will all benefit from Malcolm’s insights and wisdom.

“We are understandably delighted to have him on board as the firm readies for significant growth and development.”