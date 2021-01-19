A PROPERTY development scheme in Westfield, West Lothian has announced it is looking for buyers for the first phase of a £100m scheme.

The first phase, comprises of 217 homes and developers are now looking for potential buyers to step forward.

The total number of homes in the scheme has been said a total of 659 homes with the developers now seeking a joint venture partner or a land sale.

Alba Developments, took ownership of the 80-acre site in 2018 and is seeking a joint venture partner or a land sale.

Savills & Scarlett Land and Development have been jointly appointed to market the scheme.

The site, located in the small village of Westfield and which once contained the Westfield Paper Mill, was granted full planning consent in 2010 for 550 houses and acquired by Alba Developments in 2019.

Shane Ticklepenny, managing director of Alba Group said: “These homes have been promised to the local community for a number of years now and Alba Developments will finally bring the site to life.

“These homes will bring an economic boost and new amenities, attracting families to the area and leading to upgrades to the local school and bus links to improve the connectivity with neighbouring towns.”

The first phase, Phase A, to the west of the site compromises 217 homes across 5 phases and has recently been redesigned and approved by West Lothian Council to meet current market demand.

This is on the back of the new approved access consented in April 2020.

Alba Developments has also submitted plans for proposed changes to the layout for Phase B which would increase the development to a total of 659 units.

The planned extension of Westfield has been proposed for around 20 years and has been allocated in the Local Plan and subsequent Local Development Plan for most of that time.

Will Scarlett of Scarlett Land and Development said: “Westfield presents a significant place-making opportunity of scale.

“Located within the catchment of Linlithgow Academy, and surrounded by fabulous amenity we firmly believe that homes at Westfield will have strong appeal to families.”

Savill’s Ben Brough said: “West Lothian has one of the fastest growing populations in Scotland, its popularity being driven by some successful large-scale developments and its easy commutability to the city of Edinburgh.

“The site at Westfield will create a new expansion to the existing village with attractive, quality family homes and beautiful open space along the river.

“It will also benefit from excellent schooling within Linlithgow.”