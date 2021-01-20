A CREATIVE vet has spent £20,000 creating an incredible “Tiki retreat” during lockdown so that he can have his own tropical paradise in his garden.

Mark Goodlad, from Brigg, North Lincolnshire, has spent the last three months transforming half an acre of his garden into a stunning Polynesian retreat.

The 34-year-old has installed a four metre high bamboo frame and cladded the walls with extra bamboo to give the feeling of being in an exotic country.

The stunning bar also has a palm thatched roof which has been laid over a waterproof membrane to stop any rain getting in.

Mark has even included several fake parrots around the bar – along with some gorillas who are outside guarding the entrance.

A bamboo bar is at the centre of the build and is surrounded by Polynesian inspired memorabilia.

Leafy plants, hanging baskets and barrels and several carved wooden Tikis have been added into the garden project.

A stunning, bespoke Indian Gardens Moai fireplace sits center place to heat up the bar during the colder months.

Speaking today, dad-of-one Mark said: “I’ve always been obsessed with Tiki style and 1950’s pop culture.

“The whole build has taken a few months, but the Tiki hut is only one facet of the garden

“I love Polynesian culture. It all basically stems from wanting to live in a tropical paradise.

“The garden has been developing over the last two years but the Tiki hut specifically is a lockdown project.

“I also have a Tiki gazebo and a Tiki shed.

“It’s been a very big project, roughly half an acre.

“The fireplace is bespoke, handmade. He’s called Malcolm.

“Cost wise, the Tiki hut and everything associated with it has probably about £20k.”

Mark added: “My wife thinks I’m mental. My next door neighbour said that I’m either an alcoholic or on drugs – I’m neither.”

Mark has documented his build on Instagram and has described himself as a “Tiki mad Veterinarian, creating my tropical garden in the U.K.”

He has also shared snaps on Facebook – attracting hundreds of comments from impressed social media users.

Terri Harper wrote: “This is amazing.”

Lorraine Betts said: “Wow! That’s awesome! Best yet I’ve seen.”

Julie Ross wrote: “Love this, completely unique and fun.

Louise Carey commented: “Wow that is totes amaze! I am so jealous. Well cool.”