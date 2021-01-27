Boxing Scotland announces appointment of new Chief Executive

A UK Armed Forces Officer has been named as Boxing Scotland’s new Chief Executive.

The organisation’s latest announcement sees them appoint Chris Roberts as the new governing body’s Chief Executive.

Mr Robert’s is set to take up his new post on February 1st this year where he will relocate from his home in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Mr Robert’s experience includes being an AIBA three-star boxing referee and judge, as well as a GB Boxing competition manager, supervisor, evaluator and instructor.

Mr Roberts has also been in appointments in post including school, junior and youth championships, Elite GB Boxing Championships and was International Federation Liaison Officer for the European Olympic qualifier in London last year.

Mr Roberts said : “I have a lifelong love of boxing and can’t wait to get started as Chief Executive.

“I am privileged to have been able to indulge my passion for the sport throughout my career in the Armed Forces and I believe the experiences I have gleaned throughout my time there will enable me to lead amateur boxing in Scotland to a sustainable and prosperous future.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the work Boxing Scotland and their network of clubs have put in to help develop so many high-quality amateur boxers over the years; starting many on their journey to becoming Commonwealth and Olympic contenders, medallists and champions.

“I understand the acute challenges boxing clubs have faced in the past year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but I also know that their resilience has ensured they and their boxers have been able to adapt to the ever-changing landscape.

“I look forward to working with the team at Boxing Scotland to reinforce the relationship between the governing body, the network of clubs who are vital to the future success of our sport, and the thousands of amateur boxers who rely on us to fulfil their ambitions, whether to participate for health and wellbeing, or to aspire to achieve at Commonwealth or Olympic level.”

Mr Roberts is also a commissioned officer for Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, who he has served for 30 years with the Royal Army Physical Training Corps.

His experience in this field also includes more than 20 years as a member of the Army Boxing Association Executive Committee.

Speaking of the appointment Kevin Bell, Boxing Scotland Chair said: “From the outset in the recruitment process, Chris’s knowledge and experience of amateur boxing – and especially his active involvement in many of the areas that are key areas of responsibility for Boxing Scotland – stood out.

“We were fortunate to have a high calibre of candidates apply but Chris’s passion for the sport shone through as did his extensive experience and reputation from national governing bodies in Great Britain to the International Olympic Committee.

“His leadership skills developed during 30 years in the Armed Forces will enable him to lead Boxing Scotland and its wider membership through the ongoing uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and get us back on the front foot to deliver our ambitious strategic objectives.”