SCOTTISH sea shanty star Nathan Evans said he had “the biggest smile on my face” after his trophy arrived for reaching number one in the charts.

The viral sensation celebrated his track charting at number one on the Big Top 40 chart on Instagram yesterday.

The former postman from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire became a global sensation and was signed to Polydor Records after bringing the sea shanty TikTok phenomenon to life.

The 220 Kid x Billen Ted Remix of Evans’ take on traditional sea shanty Wellerman took the coveted number one spot on The Official Big Top 40 Chart last week.

It has also become the highest-charting debut single by a Scottish artist in a decade.

In a series of images Evans posted on his Instagram account, the Scottish star showed his delight at receiving the iconic music accolade.

The first of the images showed the singer proudly displaying the trophy, previously won by Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Granda, against a large poster of the Wellerman remix cover.

In the next, Evans grips the trophy and a box of Talisker, head thrown back and tongue outstretched in joy.

He captioned the post: “This has put the BIGGEST of smiles on my face.

“This is absolutely crazy and I still kind of don’t believe it haha!

“Here is a few pictures of me buzzing and also sitting like a seven-year-old showing off his Christmas presents that he’s just received from his grandparents.

“Again thank you all SO MUCH!!!”

Further images showed Evans transfixed by the trophy, staring at it in disbelief.

The final image in the post sees Evans beaming with pride as he poses with the award, donned in his own Wellerman merch.

The Big Top 40 official Instagram account said: “LEGEND”

User @ashley_sault added: “This is just absolutely awesome! So thrilled for you! Saved 2021!”

EDM artist 220 Kid, who remixed the number one track along with Billen Ted, said: “Legend mate what a moment we will never forget”

Meanwhile, user @purple_princess_leia showed some love for Evans’ Wellerman merch, commenting: “I want that Wellerman hoodie!”