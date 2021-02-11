New deal sees 22-year-old’s company become one of Scotland’s IT leaders

A SCOTTISH entrepreneur who became the CEO of an IT company at 19 after the tragic passing of his father has secured a major IT business deal.

Chris Thomas, 22, CEO of incovo has secured a deal to join with Glasgow based IT business Eta Delta

The deal is said to have the potential to make incovo one of Scotland’s leading IT providers.

The move is said to significantly bolster incovo’s IT provision capabilities; their newly expanded IT team will enhance their ability to offer high-end IT support, cyber security consultancy, and remote working implementation.

Commenting on the deal, Chris explained: ‘We’re approaching what would have been my father’s 50th birthday.

“To reach this important date with this major business deal under my belt feels like the perfect way to honour him.

“To expand into the world of IT is a natural progression for incovo and I know my father would have been just as enthusiastic as I am about this new chapter.

Mr Thomas left his job as a shoe shop assistant to work for incovo, the company founded by his father Richard Thomas who passed away in 2016.

By 2017, Mr Thomas proved his abilities and took on the role of CEO where, over the course of the next two years earned himself a place on the shortlist of The Institute of Directors “Young Director of the Year” awards.

In 2019, Mr Thomas finalised for the ‘Next Generation Award’ at The Herald Scottish Family Business Awards, and won the ‘Business Growth Award’ at the West Lothian Business Awards.

James Myles, owner and director of Eta Delta will become director and shareholder of incovo.

Mr Myles said: “incovo and Eta Delta have been working together for over a year, which made the deal feel like a natural move.

“We’ll be offering the same high level of IT support and services to our existing clients, with the added bonus of benefitting from incovo’s strengths in admin, sales, billing systems, and client management.’