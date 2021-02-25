AMAZING pictures show a giant message of support to Tiger Woods carved into the sand on a Scottish beach – 5,181 miles away from his crash site.

The beautiful artwork appeared on West Sands beach in St Andrews, Fife yesterday after being crafted by a local artist using only a rake.

Robert Lloyd Ogle decided to carve the amazing feature into the sands after finding out that Tiger Woods had been hospitalised with serious injuries from a car crash in California.

Robert shared images of his creation onto his Instagram account yesterday,writing: “To a healthy, fast and superb recovery!”

The pictures and video attached to the post show the intricate artwork created by Robert.

In one picture the large design can be seen scrawled onto the beach beside the iconic St Andrews Links course.

The famous Clubhouse can be seen in the backdrop, with the world famous Swilcan Bridge just out of shot.

The artwork shows Tiger’s famous brand stamp which is a T and W transformed into one insignia.

The words thoughts and prayers are inscribed below the golfers logo.

A drone shot captured by Robert shows him standing beside his message of support – with his two garden rakes that he managed to craft the tribute with.

The camera pans out to show it’s close proximity to the clubhouse and iconic golf course which has been dubbed ‘The Home of Golf’.

Since Robert shared his artwork yesterday, his images have been shared by golf fans across the world – all of whom think his gesture is amazing.

@GolfsoupJones said: “That’s awesome.”

@BuilderBazza posted: “Pure class that.”

@TWfan19 commented: “A fitting tribute for the one true GOAT.”

@0860_309 also said: “Such a class thing to do St. Andrews.

“Wishing a speedy recovery for Tiger and thoughts go out to his family.”

The US golfing champion was driving alone on a Los Angeles downhill stretch of road known for crashes.

His vehicle hit the central reservation, crossed into the opposite lane, rolled over several times and then plunged off the road and down an embankment.

Woods is recovering in hospital following surgery to his fractured leg and shattered ankle.