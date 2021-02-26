Programme offers women who own businesses a chance to improve

A PROGRAMME aimed at helping women improve their business with expert advice are now accepting applications.

Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth is a three-day course which allows women the “opportunity to take time out from their business to work on it.”

The programme also offers the chance for business owners to present their business to a panel of specialists who can offer bespoke guidance.

Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland and Scotland Can Do the programme will feature talks and seminars on strategy and business planning.

Rickie Tank took part in Programme for Growth after setting up Home Help Me Care with Diane Francey.

Providing care at home services for older people in the Edinburgh area, including those with dementia, the business launched with less than £500 of funding in 2017, going on to turn over £1.2m in just over three years.

Speaking on the programme Ms Tank said: “We wanted to grow our business and, like many business owners, were so invested in working in the business we weren’t spending enough time developing and shaping our future growth,”

“Pitching to a panel of business experts helped us validate that we had good core values, we needed to propel forward and we shouldn’t hesitate to sell ourselves as a premium care service.

“We went straight on to conclude a lease on a new office and undertake a £40,000 renovation.

“Programme for Growth gave us the confidence to make such a big investment, an important step in locating ourselves in the heart of our community.”

Applications are open for Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth, running virtually from 9-11 March.

Programme for Growth launched in 2019 to encourage entrepreneurs at the crucial growth stage of their business, boosting prosperity and ultimately creating jobs.

“We want to help women grow their business and develop them to the next level,” said Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland.

“By bringing like-minded business owners together, Programme for Growth allows them to share experiences and opportunities.

“The end result is women moving forward confidently to expand their business.”