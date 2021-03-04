Ian Brown pulls out of festival over anti-vaxx views - Entertainment News

STONE ROSES frontman Ian Brown has pulled out of a headline show after the singer refuses to “accept vaccination proof as a condition of entry”.

The 58-year-old has now been replaced by Manchester-based band James following his departure from the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in September.

The Fools Gold singer is known for his outspoken anti-vaccinations views and controversial opinions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post last year, Brown called out the “medical mafia” after saying that a family member suffered adverse reactions to a series of vaccinations.

Ian took to his Twitter yesterday to confirm he was backing out of the festival in September.

He wrote: “My Saturday night headline show at NBHD Weekender Festival will now not happen!

“I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.

“Refunds are available!”

Solo artist Ian was supposed to headline the Saturday night of the festival in Warrington, Cheshire, this September.

However, due to his views on the Covid-19 vaccination and refusal to be vaccinated himself, the singer has cancelled his appearance.

Since he tweeted last night, Ian’s tweet has received mixed reactions from his followers.

Twitter user @camholderr said: “Won’t have a vaccine but spent decades abusing narcotics…clearly catching up with you.”

@Laura_xplora also posted: “The amount of drugs you’ve shoved into your body and a vaccination is where you draw the line?”

Despite this, others backed the frontman’s views saying he is a “man of principle.”

@samasjapi commented: “A man of principles.”

@Grayowales posted: “Well done Ian!

“I wish this country had more people like you instead of the pathetic pro ‘vaccine’ idiots and the brainwashed sheeple who think they know everything.”