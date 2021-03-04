Scottish University offers £90,000 worth of AI scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS worth a combined total of £90,000 are being offered by a Scottish university.

The University of Aberdeen is looking to offer nine scholarships to people interested in doing a MsC in Artificial Intelligence.

The scholarship will start in September 2021 and will pay tuition fees for the programme which caters for the need for AI-literate workers in a range of industries.

Designed with input from an advisory board including companies such as Intelligent Plant, Arria NLG and public sector bodies including Aberdeen City Council, the MSc involves coursework and individual and group projects to solve real-world problems relevant to businesses and organisations.

Students will also be able to apply their skills via industrial placements organised through the Intel AI Academy and IBM.

Each scholarship is worth £10,000 and is part-funded by The Data Lab, a Scottish innovation centre, along with the Scottish Funding Council and the European Social Fund.

Dr Georgios Leontidis, Programme Coordinator, said: “Artificial Intelligence is an ever-growing and broad area where graduates are highly sought after, and our close partnership with The Data Lab and our industrial advisory board ensures that our MSc is directly relevant to industry.

“The programme familiarises students with the most relevant technologies such as machine learning, data science, natural language generation, and multi-agent systems and teaches them how to engineer and evaluate AI systems.

“Since its launch a few years ago our MSc has unlocked a new stream of talent that is helping businesses and organisations in the north-east of Scotland meet the challenges of the digital revolution.”