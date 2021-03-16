Scottish local brand delivery service reports quick expansion

The new service have said they are taking on new suppliers every week and that the company is quickly evolving.

Some of the produce available from local suppliers including I.J. Mellis, The Fishmongers, Charles Stamper, James Anderson & Charles Wilson Butchers, Pilot Beer and Breadwinner Bakery.

Mr Thomson said: “Whilst there are many services out there delivering local goods, they mostly lack two things. The option to also order basic household items, and the flexibility to choose an allotted delivery slot. “Our concept offers customers a service similar to the large supermarkets, but with produce from local butchers, bakers, fishmongers, dairies and breweries.”

Customers visit Tasty Basket’s website to select produce by retailer or similar product types; in essence ordering goods from many different local suppliers, supporting local high streets and buying from their favourite shops within Edinburgh.

Mr Sheppard Said: “The idea for Tasty Basket came to me when I was moving house and I didn’t have the time to get to my favourite independent shops.

“I especially wanted sausages from Anderson’s on Edinburgh’s Great Junction Street and I just couldn’t understand why a service like this didn’t exist.”

Tasty Basket also offers local producers the opportunity to improve their accessibility to new customers, changing the way people shop.

Tom continued: “We’re in talks with a lot of local independents right now, people like the Edinburgh Butter Co, Edinburgh Kombucha, and Ocelot chocolate.

“Our customers are returning for more and we’re committed to increasing the offering over the next few weeks.

“Like me, there are lots of people passionate about supporting local that can find it difficult to access. Tasty Basket aims to change that.”