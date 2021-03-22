THOUSANDS of Scottish T in the Park fans have gone wild for an inflatable mini Slam Tent – so they can relive their carefree festival days in the garden.

Darren Illingworth from Glenrothes, Fife has been inundated with inquiries from revellers after revealing his custom made Slam Tent, which is up for hire.

In just two days, the 31-year-old has had over 23,000 TITP fans trying to book a night in the reminiscent tent.

The famous blue Slam Tent at TITP was known for being one of the biggest dance music tents in the European festival circuit.

HGV-Driver Darren’s company Inflatable Nightclub Hire now offers the tent to revellers for £200 for 24 hours so that ravers can party well into the next day.

Videos and images of the epic creation show the words “Slam Tent” printed onto a yellow piece of plastic above the front entrance.

The famous T logo for T in the Park is represented on both sides of the door.

On top of the tent hire, Darren provides lights and lasers to increase the festival feel that many have been missing.

Darren revealed his new Slam tent by posting a video on Facebook on Saturday, writing: “New member of the family.”

As the video begins, Darren moves towards the entrance of the tent, loud dance music can be heard within the tent.

Inside, large lasers and lights dance around the tent which has also been filled with smoke.

As well as the Slam Tent, the company also offers a blow up version of famous Magaluf nightclub BCM Planet Dance.

Speaking today Darren said: “I initially bought the BMC tent about five weeks ago – I bought it for after lockdown.

“Then my friends said you could make some money from that.

“I made an initial investment of 1,000 and now I have made my money back and bought three more tents to keep up with demand.

“I’ve had had almost 23,000 messages and that is just from the slam tent, I have also had plenty of bookings.

He continued: “I didn’t want people to encourage people getting together during lockdown but most of our bookings are for June, July and August.

“It was initially a joke between friends but now I am considering cutting my working hours to keep up.”

“I have to hire someone to help me.”

Since Darren shared images of his Slam Tent, social media users have been going crazy for it.

Chelsea Wotherspoon tagged family members and said: “Someone get this for the garden.”

Lori Watson posted: “Oh my god, I’m needing this for my birthday.”

Melissa Mmck commented: “How is my garden not big enough for this.”

Jenna Welch also said: “How good is this? Just like T in the Park.”

T in the Park was a major Scottish music festival that was held annually from 1994 up until 2016.

The Slam Tent was brought to the festival in 1997 and named after Glaswegian DJ duo Slam.

In its final year, the festival had daily attendances of up to 70,000 people who flocked to see performances by The Stone Roses, Calvin Harris and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.