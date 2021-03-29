A Scots mum has shared shocking images of the destruction caused to her kitchen after her Indesit washing machine “literally exploded”.

Laura Birrell said she thought a bomb had gone off inside her home in Glasgow when the machine erupted yesterday.

The businesswoman captured images of the destroyed machine, showing the damage caused to her kitchen.

Debris can be seen littered across the floor of her kitchen and the bunker top above the washing machine has imploded due to the damage.

The top cover of the machine has also been blown apart, throwing large pieces of plastic and glass around the kitchen.

According to Laura, the machine drum inside the appliance had exploded upwards through her worktop and draining board.

She shared shocking images of the aftermath on Facebook as a warning to others about leaving their washing machine on when they are not at home.

Laura said: “I have often heard don’t leave your washing machine on when you leave the house.

“Well today I am glad that I did not go out anywhere as my machine literally exploded.

“With a glass sink drainer unit I thought a bomb had gone off, glass everywhere.

“That is the machine drum that exploded through the worktop and drainer.

“Fortunately I was in as smoke started to appear so I quickly switched it off.

“Not the best Sunday that is for sure.

“But I will never leave a washing in again when I am out.

“I can’t even imagine what the outcome would be if myself, Warren or Mark were in the kitchen at the time.”

Dozens of social media users have commented on the post after being shocked by the images.

Suzanne McClafferty said: “Wow. This is so scary. I’ve never heard of this happening before. So glad you are all okay.”

Kara Mac posted: “Good Grief Laura. I’ve not heard of this happening before. Thank god no one was injured.”

Iain Venters commented: “Oh wow. Didn’t think a washing machine would do that. Scary stuff.”

Laura replied to the comments today, saying: “Machine is an Indesit so I will be making the manufacturer aware of this issue.

“Hoping the insurance company will be on it quickly as my kitchen taps were blown off.”

A spokesman for Whirlpool today said: “Our thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident, and we are investigating the situation.

“We have spoken to the customer and one of our engineers will visit the property this Wednesday, as we seek to understand what happened as a matter of urgency.”