A NOSY pet owner who was checking out his neighbour’s house on Zoopla was shocked to discover his trespassing cat on one of the beds.

Michael Hubank said he couldn’t resist having a nosy inside the neighbour’s property after they listed it for sale last week.

The Head of Clinical Genomics at Royal Marsden Hospital couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted one of his family members in the pictures – his ginger cat, Freddy.

Hilarious images show the cheeky intruder sprawled out across the bed at the property in Coulsdon, Surrey.

Freddy seems completely unfazed by the photographer taking images and exposing him for his antics.

Michael was shocked to discover his beloved pet in the listing photographs and posted about Freddy’s antics on Twitter yesterday .

Alongside the incriminating image, Michael wrote: “The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn’t resist checking it out on Zoopla.

“That’s our bloody cat.”

Since tweeting the pictures of his feline trespasser, Michael’s tweet has gone viral – being liked over 295,000 times and retweeted 26,000 times.

Twitter users have been leaving hilarious comments about their cats being found in other houses also.

@franquinn said: “Our cat used to visit our downstairs neighbours.

“One evening we were in there having a drink with them, she wanders in, spots us and her face just says ‘How the f*** did you get through the flap?’.”

@Raaga_suresh posted: “Standard cat behavior.

“My mother and neighbor aunty used to fight over a stray cat which made our house its home first and later started living part time in our neighbor’s house.”

@vulpeculaejoon commented: “I love cats so much, we ‘have’ only one cat but feed four.”

Speaking about his neighbours, Michael said: “I had to tell them. Luckily they see the funny side.

“The cat, on the other hand…”