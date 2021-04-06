A SHOCKING image has emerged showing two adults walking along a live railway track with a buggy and child in tow.

The appalling photograph captured the seemingly oblivious women and child as they took a shortcut along Keighley and Worth Valley Railway (KWVR) in West Yorkshire yesterday.

One woman can be seen pushing an empty green and white pushchair along the middle of the tracks.

Another woman was snapped holding hands with the child, believed to be around four-years-old, as they walked along the tracks without considering the dangers faced.

The trainline was famously featured in the 1970 film version of Edith Nesbit’s story The Railway Children.

It has also featured in World War 1 drama Testament of Youth, children’s classic Swallows & Amazons and hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

Local MP’s and social media users have hit out at the women on Facebook – after it emerged the trainline is still in use.

Member of Parliament for Keighley and Ilkley, Robbie Moore MP shared the image on Facebook last night warning locals to “stay off the tracks.”

He wrote: “Rather worryingly, despite the obvious dangers, people are trespassing on our railway lines.

“I was sent this photo today, of two adults, with a child walking along the Keighley and Worth Valley railway.

“This is extremely dangerous, risky and totally irresponsible to encourage children to walk along a railway line.

“Even though the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway aren’t hosting visitors at the moment due to Covid restrictions, the railway line is still being used.

“Trespassing on the railway is illegal and dangerous – please stay safe, and do not do it.

“I would be grateful if you could spread the word.”

The outrageous image caused shock amongst social media users online.

Penny Hutchinson wrote: “It was an unbelievable, not to mention, an uncomfortable sight.

“Especially as just 24hrs earlier trains were running on that very line.

Natalie Farrar said: “What is wrong with people? One thing putting their own lives in danger but their kids too. Shocking behaviour!”

Geoff Bolton commented: “Unbelievable stupidity.”

Indya Clarke said: “Very worrying to see! If people want to be pure stupid don’t involve innocent kids.”

And Evelyn Hastings added: “Oh my gosh are they crazy, trains we’re going up & down during the week.”

KWVR announced last month that they would be running some trains in preparation with their re-opening of the train lines next week.

Before the pandemic, they operated steam train journeys every weekend of the year and daily during the summer months.

They also offer special events such as locomotive galas for train enthusiasts, Santa Steam Specials and visits by popular children’s TV characters.