Asian art gathers international attention ahead of auction in Glasgow

A COLLECTION of Chinese and Japanese artworks is generating worldwide interest ahead of an auction in Glasgow this Friday.

The Scottish owner of the collection has over 200 items covering several hundred years of Asian history.

Items consisting of wood, ceramic, ivory, bronze jade and silk will all be available to bidders at 1.30pm this Friday.

Among the top lots is a Japanese lacquered and Shibayama cabinet with gilt scrolling and figures in relief in ivory, mother of pearl and gilt enamel.

Experts estimate the piece could fetch £2,000, while a richly carved Chinese stage cabinet, complete with flowerhead and fretwork panels and open shelves galleried with trailing branches, has an estimate of £800 to £1,200.

Other items in the auction include a fine Japanese satsuma hexagonal vase and a stunning satsuma koro. These pieces date from the Meiji period (1868-1912) and are expected to fetch £400-600 and £500-800 respectively.

Commenting on the auction, Magda Ketterer from McTear’s said: “This is a quite magnificent collection that paints a fascinating picture of Asian art over several hundred years.

“The Scottish owner devoted a huge amount of time to compile the collection and it is a delight to be able to showcase it in our Asian Works of Art Auction.

“There are some very special pieces of furniture and ceramic included in the sale and we expect these to attract considerable interest from potential buyers in the UK and overseas.”

All the lots will feature in the Asian Works of Art Auction at McTear’s on the 9th of April at 1.30pm.