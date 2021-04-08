Limited edition joker watch goes under the hammer

An intriguing watch inspired by the role that the character of the joker has played through the centuries is number 11 of 777 ever created.

Designed as part of a limited run in 2002 by Corum, the Bubble Joker watch is to be auctioned on Monday 19th April by Fellows Auctioneers.

A magic box containing a pack of playing cards and a scroll detailing the role the joker character has played throughout history is included with the lot.

Also included is an undated international warranty card in a wallet and a cleaning cloth.

With an estimate of £800 – £1,200, It features as Lot 40 in the Luxury Watch Sale, a live auction taking place in Birmingham.

The origin of the Bubble term was created by Severin Wunderman, who bought Corum in 2000. Influenced by a deep-sea dive watch from the 1960s, they became a range of watches which were designed to be oversized with a larger crystal.

The Bubble Joker was one of many original designs created by Corum in the following years. The watch for sale at Fellows appears to be in exceptional condition, with the movement still working.

The scroll alongside the lot includes the wording: “In ancient Europe, the royal court was the home of jesters, jugglers, and jokers. Today, the joker is associated with card games as the most versatile and powerful card in all games.”

The watch sports a stainless steel case, with an automatic movement and a quick date set.

The joker motif is displayed on the dial with black and white quadrants. There are Arabic numeral three, six and nine, with a date aperture to six.

Measuring 45mm, the watch is fitted to a signed bicolour rubber strap with a double folding clasp.

Kes Crockett, Specialist from the Watch Department at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “The Bubble Joker is one of the more vibrant watches we have up for sale on 19th April. These watches were designed in very limited numbers, and the attention to detail by Corum to elegantly display the joker on the watch is superb.

“The timepiece is being sold alongside its interesting original box which helps to capture the feel of the Joker. With the watch being so limited, the box being original, and the general good condition of the lot, I anticipate it will be in high demand during our Luxury Watch Sale.”