Research finds problematic issues with Brits sleep can impact pets health

NEW research has claimed that over three quarters of Brits are losing sleep due to lockdown, which could be having a knock on effect on their dogs.

A study carried out by Sweden’s Linköping University found that dogs are able to pick up on the different moods of their owners, such as stress and tiredness.

The research has been revealed in line with National Pet Month which has prompted dog orientated firms to provide tips on how to better care for your dogs sleep.

The study claims that sleep depravity in dogs can cause as many problems as it does in humans.

Lack of sleep can cause restlessness or hyperactivity and a lack of motor skills.

This can cause dogs to be clumsy and have less concentration as well as becoming irritable and aggressive.

The study claims that on average, adult dogs need 12 -14 hours of sleep a day, however, if they are synced up with human sleeping patterns, of 8 hours a night, they will need to get the remaining hours through the day.

Puppies are more energetic and the research has recommended as much as 18 to 20 hours of sleep to recover.

Dog focused retailer Lords & Labradors have released their ‘Be a Doggy- Do Little’ campaign during NPM.

The firm says it is aiming to educate owners on the importance of their dogs sleep and how to make it better.

One such tip provided by the company is implementing specially designed bedtime treats containing ingredients such as honey, yoghurt and camomile can help dog to fall asleep.

Another suggestion is investing in a good mattress for dogs as the firm say an important bed is just as important for dogs as it is for humans.

The pet firm also suggests that a dogs’ sleep space should be quiet, draught-free and warm, giving them the privacy they need to unwind and recharge in order for them to get the best possible rest.