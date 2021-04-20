More than 100 Luke Mitchell supporters are planning to attend a new protest in support of the convicted Jodi Jones murderer.

The event, which has been set up on Facebook, is to be held in George Square in Glasgow on the 3rd of May.

An initial protest was due to be held outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh at the end of this month but was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to the page, the event reads: “This is a protest organised by Anonymous Movement Glasgow in support of Luke Mitchell’s fight to prove his innocence and get real justice for Jodi Jones.

“We would ask people to research this case and the complete ineptitude of the investigating officers.

“This case to us is one of the biggest miscarriage of justice ever perpetrated by the Scottish Legal System.

“We will demonstrate in George Square on May Day at 12 o’clock.

“We ask everyone and anyone who cares about justice to attend.

“This man has lost his childhood. Let’s at least give him back his name.”

Since the Facebook event was created, over 100 people have already agreed to attend the protest with an additional 206 people saying they might also show up.

Luke Mitchell was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Jodi Jones in 2005 and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Mitchell’s attempts to appeal the decision were rejected and he’s been serving his sentence since, with the earliest chance of release being 2025.

Criminologist Dr Sandra Lean and Mitchell’s mother Corrine played a vital part in a two part documentary which aired in early March.

The documentary explored different aspects of the case including additional suspects.

She has worked closely with legal teams to help Mitchell appeal his case over the years and dedicated her career to it.

Mitchell, who found Jodi’s body, was quickly accused of her murder and was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh, aged 16.

His victim was just 14 when her naked and mutilated body was discovered behind a wall in a wooded area near her home.

Judge Lord Nimmo Smith said the photos he saw of her injuries were the worst he had ever seen.

Throughout his trial and subsequent imprisonment, Luke has professed his innocence.