Public to be given a say on multi-million-pound golf resort in St Andrews

PROPOSALS for a new multi-million pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains, St Andrews are to go to a consultation meeting for input from the public.

The proposals by Investment consultants GPH Engineering for the multi-million-pound leisure-led development include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, and a restaurant.

Designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf, work is currently underway on the course.

The courses lies 2.5 km south west of St Andrews, adjacent to the A915, the 100-hectare site already has consent dating from 2004 for the development of an 18-hole championship golf course.

The developer formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Fife Council in March, informing it that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

The team aim to submit an application in June / July.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to COVID-19.

Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9 am on Thursday 20 May on the dedicated project website

An online consultation will take place between 3 pm and 8 pm on Thursday, 20 May.

Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

The proposed site includes the farm steading known as Feddinch Mains, which currently lies vacant and derelict and will form the focus for new facilities.

All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, are to be demolished as part of the proposed development, regenerating and re-using previously developed land.

The applicants say they understand the benefits of embracing heritage; in a considered approach, the conservation of the existing listed farmhouse will permit an additional apartment to be formed.

A spokesman from GPH said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our ambitious development proposals at Feddinch Mains.

“This exciting golf-resort development will deliver first class golfing facilities and accommodation, delivering long-lasting economic benefits for the local community.

“We are consulting extensively and would encourage the local community to take part in our consultation, ensuring it has the opportunity to ask questions, input views and shape proposals.”