Forth Ports announce two new senior appointments to bolster team

NEW senior appointments have been announced for the UK’s third largest ports group Forth Ports, as the firm looks to continue to invest in its infrastructure.

Michelle Primrose has joined as Group HR Manager and Matt McCreath has been appointed as Group Financial Controller. Both Michelle and Matt joined the Group in April.

Ms Primrose is a highly experienced HR professional with previous roles with leading businesses including BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, AECOM and Sainsbury’s.

Ms Primrose is a chartered MCIPD with experience in the delivery of successful people-focused HR strategies and also of supporting a large workforce during a period of change and growth.

She joins the senior management team, reporting to the Group Chief Executive, Charles Hammond. and will be based in the Port of Grangemouth with responsibility for HR across the Group’s eight ports.

Mr McCreath is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked in senior management roles for a variety of well-respected global businesses, most recently John Menzies plc and previously Macdonald Hotels and KMPG.

Mr McCreath joins the senior management team, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Carole Cran, and will be based in the Group’s HQ at the Port of Leith.

Commenting on the appointments, Charles Hammond, Group Chief Executive, said: “We warmly welcome Michelle and Matt to our management team.

“This is an exciting time for the business as we continue our multimillion-pound investment programme across the Group to deliver for our customers and their future needs as well as investing in our highly skilled workforce.

“We pride ourselves in our excellent training and skills development programmes that we deliver through our bespoke onsite training academies in Grangemouth and Tilbury.

“Both Michelle’s and Matt’s experience will contribute significantly to the delivery of our strategic plans.”