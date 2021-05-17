A DANCER has shared a video showing her enjoying dinner at the UK’s first ever “drive-thru, eat-in car” restaurant.

Vrishti Saxena filmed her experience of visiting Spice Village in Croydon, south London with her sister Trisha on Thursday.

In the clip, the 21-year-old and Trisha, 24, can be seen arriving at the restaurant, which has a sign up reading: “Welcome to Spice Village, Croydon, Drive in Dine experience.”

The video, captioned “Going to the UK’s first drive thru restaurant”, “shows the siblings being handed plates and cutlery inside their car, followed by a custom-made table.

The glossy pink table slots onto the window at each side and goes right across the front seats.

The sisters can then be seen trying out pani puri – a flavoured water with crispy fried dough balls that are stuffed with potatoes or sweet chutney.

The girls then ordered some mocktails, including a fresh piña colada and minty virgin mojito.

Followed by juicy tandoori chicken wings, chana masala, with mouth watering lamb seekh kebabs and large fluffy naan bread.

For desert they had gajar ka halwa, a carrot-based sweet dessert pudding from the Indian subcontinent.

The three course meal set the girls back £60 – similar to costs for sitting in at many restaurants.

Vrishti posted the clip onto TikTok on Thursday and has already gained over one million views.

Hundreds of followers commented on the clip and were keen to try out the unique restaurant.

@powtowow123 said: “This was made for people with social anxiety.”

@evadallass said: “This genuinely looks so good.”

@lyd341 said: “Ok wait this is so epic.”

@chloe.mason added: “What if you need the toilet and all that foods on your lap.”

Spice Village state on their website: “Enjoy this unique first ever Drive-Thru Eat-in Car Experience in the UK.

“We’ve been working on this idea for several months as we wanted to offer a Covid safe Drive-Thru Eat-in car experience to our customers.

“We have introduced a unique tray-style service and it took several attempts to get the right design of the tray which can fit into the windows of any car, whether it is small or big.

“Customers will drive into our car park and order their meals through our contactless menus while sitting in their vehicles; customers have to keep their front car windows open for the waiters to slide these trays into their vehicles before serving their meals.”