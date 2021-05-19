Tyson Fury mocks Deontay Wilder’s excuses for losing second bout

TYSON FURY has hilariously mocked Deontay Wilder’s “excuses” for losing their rematch ahead of an expected third bout between the pair.

Fury took to Twitter today to ridicule Wilder after he was ordered to fight him before his heavily anticipated heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua.

The 32-year-old Brit, who claimed Wilder has asked for $20 million to step aside, took to social media to poke fun at the Bronze Bomber’s explanations for his February 2020 loss.

The Gypsy King posted an image of Wilder with an edited large dent in his head and tagged the Bronze Bomber into the post.

In the caption he accused Wilder of using excuses including his walkout costume being too heavy and his water being spiked for losing to Fury in the past.

The caption read: “‘No excuses… but’ costume was too heavy, Fury’s Gloves were loaded, I had weak legs, my water was spiked, Fury’s gloves had no padding, had bicep surgery.

It continued: “I was a zombie, disloyal trainer, complications in camp, I had an autopsy, I broke my arm, fight stopped too early, Andre Dirrell’s fault, ref did a s*** job, snakes in the grass, dent in my head, egg weight in glove.

The captions then conclude with: “Fury was covered in oil, Ricky Hatton pulled glove down, I injured my bicep, I broke my hand, Fury’s first wasn’t in the glove, Fury took PEDs, Fury did voodoo magic, I had the flu, I was food poisoned.”

While some of Fury’s claims are unsubstantiated, several of them were used by Wilder in the aftermath of his seventh round stoppage.

Tyson’s fans took to the comments to show their dismay at the likely delay to the Fury-Joshua bout, and backed him to defeat the American once again.

@RedWhite_Gooner commented: “Shame this has to happen again.”

@adz92darnell said: “You shouldn’t even fight him, he doesn’t deserve it after all them excuses and you’ve already beat him twice.”

@Jaaay_sus suggested: “Beat him again, let @anthonyjoshua fight Usyk and then Fury v Joshua at Christmas in a sold out Wembley stadium”

Earlier this week, Fury confirmed his fight with Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.

The boxing champions are set to contest all four world heavyweight titles for the first time in the sport’s history.

In a video on Twitter, Fury said: “I have got some massive news.

“I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100% on, August 14th, 2021.”