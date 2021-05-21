SCOTRAIL has come under fire from merciless Scots on Twitter after tweeting about issuing large fines for fare dodgers.

The transport company tweeted yesterday highlighting how they had issued a £283 fine against an unnamed passenger.

The customer was handed a hefty fine for buying five trips from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh using a discount that ScotRail said they “were not eligible for”.

The five journeys were estimated to have cost the customer £44.50 using the discount and without a railcard would have cost £67.50.

The fine comes as part of a ScotRail’s campaign to encourage customers to buy their ticket before boarding the train.

But the tweet appears to have backfired after the firm was met with a series of responses from Scots who felt the fine was excessive.

ScotRail’s initial tweet read: “A customer purchased five tickets from Glasgow Queen St to Edinburgh with a railcard.

“Further investigation found they had taken advantage of a discount they weren’t entitled to and therefore had to pay £283.00.”

The post has attracted over 100 comments – with most poking fun at the rail company.

@Muiry2 commented: “ScotRail hung about wi the janny in school.”

@ganymede_sinope simply added: “Bawbags.”

@landlordsarebad said: “You numpties can’t be nationalised fast enough.”

@AnathemaJane said: “Grass.”

ScotRail also tweeted on Wednesday highlighting another hefty fine.

It read: “A customer purchased tickets from Edinburgh Park to Edinburgh Waverley over seven individual journeys.

“Further investigation found they actually travelled from Linlithgow and therefore had to pay £289.80.”

Seven full price single tickets from Edinburgh Park to Edinburgh Waverley cost £21, with seven Linlithgow to Waverley journeys costing £41.30.

A spokesman for ScotRail today said they could not comment on individual cases, but added: “Revenue on the railway is down by around 90 per cent due to the pandemic, so it’s vitally important that in order to give the best value to the taxpayer, we collect as many fares as possible.

“All customers have a responsibility to hold a valid ticket for travel and should buy before they board.”