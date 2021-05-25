A BRIDE-TO-BE has been thrown an amazing Line of Duty themed hen do – including personalised AC-12 suspect photographs and police vests.

Lucky bride-to-be, Deborah Moffett, was thrown the hilarious Line of Duty themed party so she could “hunt bent coppers” in Belfast over the weekend.

The unique bash featured a variety of references and props to the hit BBC series, including AC-12 police gear and a corrupt looking biker to transport the group around.

The group even brought DI Arnott, played by Martin Compston, and Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Adrian Dunbar, along for the ride – in the form of face masks.

Deborah and her friends toured Belfast and visited some of the show’s most iconic filming spots around the city.

A hilarious image shows the group visiting the Invest Northern Ireland building on Bedford Street which was used for shots of the AC-12 offices.

Another image shows how the group prepared their very own suspect line up pictures, with each member of the group featuring their own headshot pinned up on a whiteboard.

Another shot shows two members of the group recreating the shoot-out cliffhanger scene from last season’s series in the Euro Car Park, Lower North Street in Belfast city centre.

Chuffed with her memorable pre-wedding day celebration, Deborah shared the images of the event on Twitter on Sunday writing: “AC12 Line of Duty themed hen in Belfast!

“We were all channelling our inner Kate Fleming’s while checking out some iconic locations!

“Steve, Hastings and Kate were all back together again, hunting bent coppers!”

Actor Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming in the popular series, approved of the event after being tagged in images on Twitter.

She commented: “Amazing! And congratulations!”

Deborah’s posts have now accumulated over 1,000 likes with dozens of comments from users who were impressed by the effort.

@McKnightrider wrote: “This might be the best thing I have ever seen…

“Need to get married again.”

@trickyvicky72 said: “Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey!

“Or Hasting, Fleming, Arnott and the Wee Bishop!

“There is a new AC-12 Squad in town…”

@stains7 asked: “Who’s the mole, who’s H, who’s the bent copper, who’s the wee donkey?”

@ianmac67_SE commented: “Whoever came up with the ID cards is a legen