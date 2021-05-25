A SCOTS bar owner was left in hysterics after his dad returned back from Asda with a bag of “mini slinkys” instead of shot glasses.

Ryan McCubbin sent his dad out to the supermarket at the weekend after running out of shot glasses at The Boolers pub in Drongan, Ayrshire.

The 25-year-old was shocked when his dad returned back to the pub with £10 worth of multicoloured toys, usually found being played by children on stairs.

The Scots dad appeared to be unable to tell the difference between plastic shot glasses and slinkys due to the packaging making the items appear the same.

Ryan posted about the blunder on Twitter on Sunday morning, writing: “Ran out of shot glasses at the pub, got my dad to go to Asda for some and he’s came back with a tenners worth of slinkys.”

The post has had over 23,000 likes and been shared more than 900 times.

Social media users have left comments after being left in stitches by the dad’s blunder.

@NathanC16979613 said: “I’d be less rough if I had some slinky shots.”

@Bucks_Bear said: “Races down the stairs, loser takes a drink? Every cloud (has it’s lining)”

@michael98191372 said: “Slinky free with a shot.”

@JamieFoth added: “25 Slinky shots and still sober.”

Asda sell their “mini slinkys” in packs of 16 for £1.50 in store and are usually found in the same aisle as party items, including plastic shot glasses.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars across Scotland were able to serve alcohol indoors last week with the exception of Glasgow which remains in level three.