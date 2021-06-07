Handbag sells for just under £20,000 at UK auction

A magnificent pre-loved bright pink handbag has just sold for a whopping £19,778.00, including fees, at a UK auction.

The handbag was a Pink Hermès Birkin handbag.

The designer accessory is a 2015 design, and it is believed to take 48 hours for an artisian to craft one single Hermès Birkin handbag.

The Porosus Crocodile bag sold in a timed auction of designer accessories at Fellows Auctioneers, who have offices in Birmingham and London.

With an estimate of £14,000 – £20,000, the item received a total of six bids in the tens of thousands as it sold earlier today and was the highlight lot in the sale.

This is one of the most expensive handbags that the 145-year-old company has ever sold, further emphasising that Hermès Birkin bags are some of the most illustrious and desirable items in the world of fashion.