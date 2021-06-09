University of Dundee announces partnership with a Chinese University

THE UNIVERSITY of Dundee has partnered up with a top university in China to deliver joint courses.

The university’s School of Science and Engineering and its partner Central South University has announced the launch of a joint educational institute in China, named the Dundee International Institute of Central South University (DIICSU).

The new institution is expected to take on 300 new students per academic year and will deliver Honours Degree courses in civil engineering, mathematics, mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering with transportation and computing science.

Wendy Alexander, vice-principal (International) at the University of Dundee, said: “Following regulatory approval, I am delighted to announce this agreement forming the Dundee International Institute of Central South University, which is hugely significant for the University of Dundee and marks our commitment to collaborating with the world’s leading academic institutions.

“Working with such an esteemed partner will be mutually beneficial, allowing us to share knowledge and provide our students with an unparalleled learning experience.

“Both of our universities have world-class reputations for our excellence in Engineering and Science and are research-intensive institutions. I am excited about the possibilities that this new partnership promises and look forward to welcoming our new students to the DIICSU.”

Students who attend DIICSU will spend four years studying in China and they will be taught by staff from both universities, the first intake of students will be next year.

The University of Dundee currently has strong ties within china, the latest agreement makes the university the only Scottish institution with three Chinese Government-approved joint Educational Programmes (JEP).

In 2019, the university opened a joint research centre as part of a JEP with Northeastern University, along with its long-term partnership with Wuhan University, meaning it now has three JEPs in China.

Central South University is seen as one of Chinas most distinguished institutes for learning, it was selected as a Class A university under the country’s World-Class Universities Initiative in 2017.