Historic Edinburgh castle announces it is re-opening for Summer

A HISTORIC Edinburgh castle has reopened its doors to the public after a closure due to the second lockdown of 2021.

Craigmillar Castle which was formerly owned by Mary, Queen of Scots opened its grounds in April while ongoing conservation work happened on the site.

The castle’s grand reopening coincides with the school Summer holidays and the Scottish Government’s Get Into Summer campaign allows kids under 16 to go free by pre-booking online.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: “We’re delighted that Craigmillar Castle is reopening its doors once more and know how keen our visitors and members have been to get back to enjoying the castle and its spectacular history.

Many events have been planned to take place over the Summer such as multiple living history presentations happening on weekends featuring costumed performers.

Mr Duncan added: “As part of the reopening of the castle, we’ve got a packed programme of entertainment to coincide with the start of many school holidays and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the castle.”

Safety precautions have been taken to make sure the site is safe during Coronavirus. Physical distancing is mandatory and one-way systems will be put in locations that are too small for distancing.

Any guest that wants to see the castle should check the website beforehand for information on their new opening times and booking details.

To gain access visitors are required to pre-book their tickets online in order not to exceed the site’s capacity although face coverings should be worn when inside the castle.