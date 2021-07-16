SHOCKING video footage has emerged showing a thug commit a vicious arson attack on a haulage company’s lorries.

Skelmersdale Police were called to reports a truck had been found with smoke damage at Messenger Express Ltd in Skelmersdale, Lancashire earlier this month.

Detectives have since discovered CCTV footage of a suspect throwing a petrol bomb at a row of parked HGV lorries in the company’s haulage yard.

The shocking video shows the hooded hooligan, who is dressed all in black, standing to the right hand side of the lorries as he appears to be preparing the bomb.

A large burst of flames can be seen coming from the suspects left hand as they light the explosive before hurtling it towards the parked transporters.

The petrol bomb then appears to land in between the cabs of the two HGV’s on the right hand side and dark smoke begins to bellow high above.

As the fire burns the thug appears to throw another item that is not on fire, towards the left hand side of the stationary vehicles.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and Skelmersdale Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Speaking today DS Diane Higham, of West Lancs CID, said: “This was a reckless attack which could have easily had far more serious consequences and resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage.

“We have made a number of enquiries to identify those responsible and we are now asking for the public to come forward if they have any information which could assist our investigation.



“Did you see somebody of a similar build, wearing similar clothing to that in the CCTV before or after the attack?

“Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area? If so, I would ask that you get in contact with police.”

Skelmersdale Police shared the CCTV to Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “We are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at a haulage company in Skelmersdale.

“Officers were called to Messenger Express Ltd, West Pimbo, to reports a truck had been found with smoke damage.



“Detectives have released CCTV footage of a suspect throwing a petrol bomb at vehicles parked in the haulage yard at approximately 10.48pm on July 4.”

Upon approaching Messenger Express Ltd, the company today declined to comment.