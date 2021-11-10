Former BrewDog boss learning new tricks at Arran distillery

A FORMER head brewer at BrewDog has been appointed to head up the Lochranza Distillery on Arran.

Stewart Bowman is taking the reins from David Livingstone, who left the company in September to return to Islay, having guided the distillery and visitor centre through the many challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Bowman’s most recent post was site operations manager at Brora Distillery, as well as working in production at the Cragganmore Distillery.

Prior to this he was Head Brewer at BrewDog for eight years.

According to Arran Distillers, his impressive background in the industry is set to bring expertise and knowledge to the Lochranza Distillery manager role.

Director of operations and production for Lagg and Lochranza distilleries, James MacTaggart said: “We’re all very excited to be welcoming Stewart.

“His experience, passion and understanding of the industry will no doubt be a huge asset as we look to the future.

“We are so happy to be welcoming visitors back to our distilleries after what has been a challenging period for the industry.

“With Stewart on board we are thrilled to get going with what promises to be a very exciting time for the company.”

Production began at the Isle of Arran’s first distillery in Lochranza almost 25 years ago.

The proximity to Loch na Davie provided the distillery with a special source of fresh water for distilling, holding the distillery in good stead for years to come.

The second distillery opened in the south of the island in 2019 at Lagg, where a very unique style of peated single malt is being made.