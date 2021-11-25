A Just Eat customer was left baffled after being quoted £50 to add mushrooms to his pasta.

Joe Stuart was using the takeaway site to order arrabiata pasta from Little Italy in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear at the weekend when he noticed the hefty add on.

The 21-year-old already added the £7.25 pasta to his meal but wanted extra mushrooms.

However, he was taken aback when his basket shot up to £57.25 after adding them into the pasta.

Joe immediately took the pricey fungi off his meal and took to Twitter to post about the eye watering price addition.

Sharing a screenshot from the Just Eat blunder, he wrote: ” “Doubt I’ll add mushrooms then.”

The tweet has since been liked over 45,000 times and receives dozens of comments from amused social media users.

@MikeyHTFC2022 said: “Must be some good f**ing mushrooms.”

@carl_zero wrote: “I’d want to be talking to the fabric of the universe for two days straight if I paid that much for mushrooms.”

@eliasgraham94 said: “Mushrooms are grim anyway – correct pricing to avoid grim mushrooms.”

@holliemaejanes commented: “If I was drunk I would definitely pay £50 for mushrooms.”

@YaKittenMe added: “Must be psilocybin ones.”

Speaking today, Joe said: “I was hoping to add mushrooms until I saw the price.

“I didn’t want to change my pasta choice so I had to go without them.

“I was just a bit like ‘eh, what?’ and confused, I found it slightly weird.”