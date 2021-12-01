Former Babcock exec takes key role at knowledge sharing firm CeeD

A FORMER Babcock International executive has joined not-for-profit company CeeD which helps Scottish businesses share expertise.

David MacGregor has been appointed as business development manager at CeeD, which is based in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

CeeD describes itself as a “network of business and academia delivering peer to peer best practice sharing”.

In his 12 years at Babcock, MacGregor managed several major changes in his role as Head of Transformation.

At CeeD he will support delivery of the Advancing Manufacturing Cluster Builder (AMCB) programme.

CeeD – Centre for Engineering Education & Development – runs AMCB on behalf of the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

According to CeeD, MacGregor’s extensive experience working across manufacturing and business process improvement will help SMEs from across all sectors.

They will do this by advancing their manufacturing capabilities within Scotland that can lead to long-term transformational change through the free support available from the AMCB programme.

Joe Pacitti, managing director of CeeD, said: “Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering SME community retains a unique vibrancy that remains aligned with the traditions of our world class industrial heritage.

“Having David’s deep knowledge and understanding of the processes required to adapt to the protocols needed to innovate and grow.”

MacGregor said: “CeeD is renowned for its fantastic work improving the operational efficiency and effectiveness for manufacturing organisations and I look forward to working on the AMCB programme as well as developing more business opportunities for the wider CeeD membership.”