Dog owner in remission after Labrador “saved her life by sensing cancer”

Anna Neary has revealed how four-year-old Harvey began constantly pawing and nudging at her breast in 2018 – which later turned out to have a cancerous lump.

For six weeks Harvey would lay across Anna’s chest and nudge his nose at the 46-year-old’s right breast.

The mum-of-two from Bradford, West Yorkshire initially didn’t think much of it but then found a lump in the exact area that Harvey had been targeting.

After going to the doctors, Anna was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes.

Three years later, the specialist support worker has told how she is now in remission and hails Harvey as being responsible for saving her life.

Speaking today, Anna said: “It was September 2018, he just came and sat on me like he does and began nudging and sniffing like he’d lost something.

“I told him to stop but he carried on this behaviour for a couple of weeks.

“I thought nothing of it. He was just laying on my right breast, very persistent.

“Six weeks later I checked I had a lump, went to the GP and was referred to the cancer pathway.

“I have to have yearly mammograms and will probably be told in 2028 I’m all clear, still have the odd scare and spend a lot of time at appointments but I’m still here thanks to my Harvey.”

Anna shared her incredible story with other dog owners on Facebook yesterday, writing: “So long story short this beaut saves my life, my Harvey.

“In 2018 he wouldn’t leave me alone and kept laying on my breast so after six weeks I checked and found a lump.

“I was diagnosed with stage 3b aggressive cancer.

“Now three years on I’m in remission and Harvey hasn’t left my side. I love him so much. He’s my Lab hero, just look at that smile.”

Anna’s post has received over 900 likes and dozens of comments from pet owners who were blown away by the story.

Michaela Baker said: “What an amazing boy. Glad you’re in remission. Best friend for life right there.”

Stephen Young said: “Really are life savers, glad you’re in remission. Have a wonderful life together. Fur babies are precious.”

Melanie Nicholson said: “Wow. A true hero. I hope you are well now.”

Lesley Miller said: “Hooray for Harvey. What a clever boy. So happy you are well.”

Jill Eley said: “Omg made me cry reading this. What a beautiful bond you have and such a clever dog.

“Well done for kicking cancer into touch. Sending you love and best wishes.”

Rebecca Masters said: “Unconditional priceless pure love. An unbreakable bond.”

And Jeanette Charambura wrote: “Amazing, so pleased you’re ok.

“I had a former neighbour whose Lab did exactly the same thing. We underestimate the unconditional love and loyalty they give.”