Tiny London “jail cell” office listed for £250-per-month

AN OFFICE space which “looks like a jail cell” has been listed for rent in London for £250-per-month.

The approximately 6ft x 7ft room, based in Grand Arcade shopping centre in North Finchley, features a window with bars – reminiscent of those found at prisons.

Images from an online listing show a desk, chair, side table and a small potted plant in the room.

The listing images were taken from outside the room with the corridor light shining in – however, no lights can be seen inside the actual room itself.

A partition window is visible at the top of the wall, most likely attached to the space next door.

The tight space is so small that the door looks like it would hit into the corner of the desk when closing.

The landlord had initially advertised the space for £300-per-month but slashed £50 off following backlash from online browsers.

Advertised as an “unfurnished, one bedroom flat with garden”, the listing, posted on Facebook Marketplace on Sunday, read: “Small work space to rent above a barber shop.

“Shop located inside the Grand Arcade in North Finchley.”

A screenshot of the original listing was shared on Reddit yesterday, captioned: “For £300 a month you can work in a jail cell.”

The post has gained over 1,400 likes and has attracted over 100 comments from shocked viewers.

One Reddit user said: “You get a large window and a door that can’t be closed.”

Another said: “My favourite part is that they took more pictures at the same angle as if it will somehow make it better and show off more of the space.”

One user added: “Meh, it has a window. I worked on a building last year which was one of these co-working places.

“People were renting ‘rooms’ like this without a window so there’s obviously a market for it.

“No idea why you’d want to travel into London to work in a cupboard.

“You could get the same experience in your own living room by setting up a child’s Wendy house and sitting in there with a laptop.”

Another social media user said: “I have no idea who would even use this?

“Surely you would sit in a coffee shop for the price of a couple of coffees per day if you wanted to be out of your home for whatever reason?”

And a supposed London policeman said: “That’s actually smaller than the cells at my police station.

“Although our guests don’t get the pot plants.”